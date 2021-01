According to coach Lindy Ruff, Hischier (leg) still isn't skating, but the Devils "think he's moving right along," Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

With the start of the season just a handful of days away, Hischier would have to make major progress soon in order to be ready for Opening Night against the Bruins on Thursday. If Hischier's forced to miss game action, Travis Zajac will likely get the first shot at replacing him in the Devils' top six.