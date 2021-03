Hischier (face) will not be available against the Islanders on Tuesday as the severity of his injury is still being evaluated, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Based on the team's timeline, it seems likely Hischier will almost certainly miss Thursday's clash with the Rangers, though he hasn't been officially ruled out. The 22-year-old center was just five games back from a leg injury and is now could be facing another extended absence due to his facial injury.