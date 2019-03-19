Devils' Nico Hischier: Still tending to injury
Hischier (upper body) will not play Tuesday against the Capitals, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Make that eight straight absences for Hischier, whose next opportunity to draw into a game will arrive Thursday for a home clash with the Bruins. Travis Zajac and Kevin Rooney will continue rounding out the top six at center without Hischier.
