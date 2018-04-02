Devils' Nico Hischier: Strengthens Calder Trophy bid
Hischier found twine in Sunday's 2-1 road win over the Canadiens.
The touted rookie scored 36 seconds into the third period by changing the angle on a shot from Sami Vatanen. It's easy to see why Hischier was selected first overall in last year's draft -- he's up to 19 goals and 32 assists through 79 games, plus coach John Hynes has been trusting the 19-year-old with over two minutes of man-advantage ice time.
