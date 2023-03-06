Hischier scored a goal on five shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Hischier took a pass from Dougie Hamilton and scored just 23 seconds into the extra session. Over his last eight outings, Hischier has six goals and five helpers. The 24-year-old center already has a career-high 27 goals, including seven game-winners, and he's at 58 points, a plus-30 rating, 199 shots on net and 47 blocked shots through 61 appearances. He's likely to finish the season with a career year nearly across the board.