Hischier scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-2 loss to Toronto on Tuesday.

Hischier split the Leafs D and beat netminder Joseph Woll with a backhand in the first to knot the game 1-1. His assist came on the power play. Hischier has points in six of his last seven games (four goals, six assists) and 65 (27 goals, 38 assists) in 68 contests on the season. No, he hasn't replicated his 80 points in 81 games from last year. But there has been growth in Hischier's game. He is just four goals from his career mark (31) which was set last season. And his face-off percentage has ticked up to 56.9, which suggests an improved diligence at the dot. The Devils are out of playoff contention, but it's not been because of Hischier.