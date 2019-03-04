Hischier (upper body) will not play in Tuesday's home tilt against Columbus, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Hischier left Saturday's game against the Bruins and didn't return, and now the injury will force him to miss more time. The 2017 first-overall pick has been solid this campaign, racking up 44 points in 62 games. The 20-year-old is considered day-to-day, and his next chance to suit up will be Friday against the Capitals.