Devils' Nico Hischier: Supplies pair of helpers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hischier logged two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.
Hischier had a hand in Simon Nemec's second-period tally and also set up Jack Hughes on the empty-netter to seal the win. With five goals and seven assists over his last eight outings, a span that includes four multi-point efforts, Hischier is rolling on offense late in the campaign. The Swiss center is up to 58 points (26 goals, 32 assists), 193 shots on net, 59 blocked shots, 54 hits and a minus-6 rating across 73 appearances this season.
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