Hischier notched a power-play assist in Monday's 3-0 win over the Oilers.
The helper allowed Hischier to avoid being held off the scoresheet in consecutive games. The 25-year-old center has been consistent this season, earning 10 goals, six helpers, six power-play points, 46 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 15 outings. While his 21.7 shooting percentage is likely to come down, Hischier should still offer strong offense as an all-situations center in the top six of a high-scoring team (3.53 goals per game).
More News
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Three points in Wednesday's win•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Leading league in goals•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Lights lamp again•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Pair of markers Thursday•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Excels in loss to Capitals•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Three-game, four-point streak•