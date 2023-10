Hischier did not play in the third period of Friday's game versus the Islanders due to an upper-body injury, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Hischier had three shots on goal in the contest before his exit. The 24-year-old has opened the season without a point in four games, as Jack Hughes has powered the Devils' offense in the early going. Hischier will have some extended time to shake off this injury before New Jersey's next game Tuesday in Montreal.