Hischier scored a power-play goal on three shots and went minus-3 in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings.

All of Hischier's offense this season has come with the man advantage -- he has three goals and a helper over six games. The center has added 13 shots on net, three hits, four blocked shots and a minus-4 rating. Hischier will continue to operate in a top-six role, and he tends to draw tough defensive assignments at even strength. Still, he is capable of better scoring performances than what we've seen so far.

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