Hischier scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

New Jersey's top line of Hischier, Kyle Palmieri and Jesper Bratt had a hand in every one of the team's tallies and was largely responsible for the Devils even getting a point out of a game where they were mostly outplayed. It's the 20-year-old's first multi-point performance since mid-November, and on the year Hischier has seven goals and 21 points through 32 games.