Hischier scored two goals, one on the power play, and added an even-strength assist in Wednesday's 6-3 win over Washington.

The 25-year-old potted the first two tallies of the game before the midway point in the first period, banging home the rebound on a Colin Miller shot before tipping in a Luke Hughes blast with the man advantage. Hischier is making up for lost time with three goals and five points in the last three games, and since returning from an upper-body injury in late November he's piled up eight goals and 18 points in 18 contests.