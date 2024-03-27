Hischier scored a goal and dished two assists in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Hischier scored his 24th goal of the season in the first period and added two helpers to contribute to half of New Jersey's goals on the night. It was the 15th multi-point game for Hischier and the fifth time he produced three points or more in a game. Although he may not surpass his career-high of 80 points from last season, Hischier is a consistent point-per-game player at this point in his career.