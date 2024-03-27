Hischier scored a goal and dished two assists in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.
Hischier scored his 24th goal of the season in the first period and added two helpers to contribute to half of New Jersey's goals on the night. It was the 15th multi-point game for Hischier and the fifth time he produced three points or more in a game. Although he may not surpass his career-high of 80 points from last season, Hischier is a consistent point-per-game player at this point in his career.
More News
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Twenty points in last 17 games•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Provides only offense in loss•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Two points in Saturday's loss•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Helps out on power play•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Leads offense with four points•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Two goals, three points vs. Flyers•