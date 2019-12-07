Play

Hischier (illness) is expected to travel with the Devils ahead of Saturday's road game in Nashville, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Coach Alain Nasreddine is hopeful the first overall pick from 2017 will be able to play in Saturday's contest after missing Friday's game. If Hischier can't play, expect Kevin Rooney to remain in the lineup.

