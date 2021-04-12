Head coach Lindy Ruff said Monday that Hischier (face) is on track to play in Tuesday's game versus the Rangers, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.

Hischier is still recovering from March facial surgery that he underwent because of a February injury. The 22-year-old has played just six games this season because he started the year on non-roster injured reserve due to a leg injury. During that time, he posted two goals and an assist while averaging 17:22 of ice time. Hischier should return to the top six once he gains clearance. First, he'll need to be activated from injured reserve.