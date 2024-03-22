Hischier had a goal and two assists in a 4-1 win over the Jets on Thursday.
His goal stood as the winner. Hischier redirected a shot in the slot with three seconds left on a power play in the third period. He has 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) and 62 shots in his last 17 games. Hischier's pace is a bit slower than last season when he popped in 31 goals and 80 points in 81 games. But he's on a solid run heading into the last weeks of the season.
