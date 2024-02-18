Hischier scored two goals and added an assist in Saturday's 6-3 Stadium Series win over Philadelphia.

Hischier opened the scoring just 32 seconds into the opening period, slipping a backhander through Samuel Ersson on a breakaway. He'd add an assist on Brendan Smith's goal in the second before scoring another goal in the final frame, beating Ersson with a wrister through traffic. The 25-year-old Hischier now has four goals in his last three games and 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in his previous eight contests. He's up to 18 goals and 38 points through 43 games this season.