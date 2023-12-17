Hischier collected an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

The 24-year-old got in on the action late in the second period by helping to set up Jack Hughes for the eventual game-winner, and Hischier then potted his own tally in the third. He's been on fire since returning from an upper-body injury in late November, delivering five goals and 12 points in the last 10 games, but Saturday's helper was his first power-play point in December. If his production with the man advantage picks up, Hischier could break through to another level and become an elite fantasy asset.