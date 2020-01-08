Hischier scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

He was largely responsible for the Devils earning a point on the night. Hischier tied the score at 2-2 in the second period on an impressive individual effort that saw him carry the puck -- and Mathew Barzal -- around the entire perimeter of the offensive zone before he flipped a backhand through traffic and past Thomas Greiss, then he set up Kyle Palmieri for a go-ahead marker midway through the third. Hischier has racked up five goals and 10 points in the last 10 games, and he continues to flash the talent that made him the first overall pick in the 2017 draft. The only thing the 21-year-old is missing is consistency.