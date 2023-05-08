Hischier tallied a goal and an assist in Sunday's 8-4 victory over the Hurricanes.

Hischier picked up a helper on Michael McLeod's shorthanded goal midway through the first period before scoring his first goal of the postseason early in the second, knocking home a loose puck to extend New Jersey's lead to 4-0. The 24-year-old Hischier now has a goal and six assists through 10 playoff contests after posting a career-high 80 points (31 goals, 49 assists) in the regular season.