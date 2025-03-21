Hischier produced a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Flames.

His efforts helped build a 3-1 Devils lead through two periods, but things fell apart for the home squad in the third. Hischier extended his point streak to five games with the performance, and in eight contests since Jack Hughes (shoulder) was lost for the season he's collected four goals and eight points as New Jersey's No. 1 center. Hischier needs to light the lamp one more time to record his second career 30-goal campaign.