Hischier produced a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes.
He got the Devils on the board with a second-period blast off the post, then helped set up a Timo Meier tally with 12 seconds left in the third as New Jersey desperately tried to rally. Hischier has seven multi-point performances in 17 games since the All-Star break, a stretch in which he's broken out for eight goals and 21 points.
More News
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Helps out on power play•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Leads offense with four points•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Two goals, three points vs. Flyers•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Scores twice in Tuesday's win•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Continues consistent run•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Scores goal, assist in loss•