Hischier produced a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

He got the Devils on the board with a second-period blast off the post, then helped set up a Timo Meier tally with 12 seconds left in the third as New Jersey desperately tried to rally. Hischier has seven multi-point performances in 17 games since the All-Star break, a stretch in which he's broken out for eight goals and 21 points.