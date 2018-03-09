Devils' Nico Hischier: Two points in Thursday's loss
Hischier scored a goal and an assist while adding four shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Jets.
The rookie snapped a five-game pointless drought, and Hischier now has 14 goals and 43 points through 68 games. The first overall pick in the 2017 draft is making a strong first impression on his NHL opponents, but the best is yet to come.
