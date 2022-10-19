Hischier scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

The Devils dug a 2-0 hole in the first period, but Hischier led the climb out by tying the score late in the second and then helping set up Dougie Hamilton for the eventual winner just 33 seconds into the third. The points were Hischier's first of the season through two games, as he looks to take another step forward after posting a career-high 60 points in 2021-22.