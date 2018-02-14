Play

Hischier scored a goal and an assist while adding three shots, one hit and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Flyers.

It's the teenager's first multi-point performance since Dec. 27, and Hischier managed only two goals and nine points in the 19 games between those efforts. The first overall pick in the 2017 draft has a sky-high fantasy ceiling, but it will likely be another season or two before he's really making his mark in the NHL.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories