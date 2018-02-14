Hischier scored a goal and an assist while adding three shots, one hit and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Flyers.

It's the teenager's first multi-point performance since Dec. 27, and Hischier managed only two goals and nine points in the 19 games between those efforts. The first overall pick in the 2017 draft has a sky-high fantasy ceiling, but it will likely be another season or two before he's really making his mark in the NHL.