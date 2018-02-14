Devils' Nico Hischier: Two points in Tuesday's win
Hischier scored a goal and an assist while adding three shots, one hit and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Flyers.
It's the teenager's first multi-point performance since Dec. 27, and Hischier managed only two goals and nine points in the 19 games between those efforts. The first overall pick in the 2017 draft has a sky-high fantasy ceiling, but it will likely be another season or two before he's really making his mark in the NHL.
More News
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Produces helper, five shots Thursday•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Wreaks havoc on Wings•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Dishes out two helpers•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Pots fifth goal Monday•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Racks up three points against Blackhawks•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Logs big minutes in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...