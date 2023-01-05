Hischier recorded a goal and an assist -- both on the power play -- in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings.

Hischier celebrated his 24th birthday with just his second multi-point performance since Nov. 21. He helped Dougie Hamilton open the scoring in the second period, then deflected a Hamilton shot past Ville Husso to double New Jersey's lead later in the middle frame. Hischier extended his goal streak to four games, so he's been productive recently despite the lack of multi-point outings.