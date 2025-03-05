Hischier scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.

Hischier is up to two goals and four assists over six games since he returned from an upper-body injury. The star center has 26 goals, 49 points (21 on the power play), 151 shots on net, 52 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating through 57 appearances. He'll have to shoulder a heavier load while Jack Hughes (undisclosed) is out of the lineup.