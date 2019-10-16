Hischier (upper body) won't play in Thursday's game against the Rangers.

Hischier was injured during Monday's loss to the Panthers, and he won't be able to shake it in time for Thursday's divisional matchup. It's unsettled who will fill in for Hischier on the top line with Taylor Hall and Kyle Palmieri, but Travis Zajac, Jack Hughes and Nikita Gusev are the top candidates.