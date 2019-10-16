Devils' Nico Hischier: Unavailable for Thursday's contest
Hischier (upper body) won't play in Thursday's game against the Rangers.
Hischier was injured during Monday's loss to the Panthers, and he won't be able to shake it in time for Thursday's divisional matchup. It's unsettled who will fill in for Hischier on the top line with Taylor Hall and Kyle Palmieri, but Travis Zajac, Jack Hughes and Nikita Gusev are the top candidates.
More News
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Considered day-to-day•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: No update after Monday's injury•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Leaves Monday's contest•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Salvages loss with assist•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Slight regression in Year 2•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Racks up power-play time in return•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.