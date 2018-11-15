Devils' Nico Hischier: Unavailable versus Flyers
Hischier (upper body) will not be in the lineup for Thursday's matchup with Philadelphia, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Hischier will miss his second consecutive contest due to his upper-body issue. While the center is bogged down in an eight-game goal drought, he has notched six helpers during that stretch. Once given the green light to return, the 19-year-old will no doubt return to the power play, where is averaging 3:58 of ice time and has scored five of his 12 points this season.
