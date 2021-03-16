Hischier underwent successful surgery to repair a frontal sinus fracture Tuesday.

Hischier also was dealing with a concussion. Nevertheless, the 22-year-old is expected to be back in the lineup in roughly three weeks. It's been a tough season for the Devils' new captain, as he missed the first 11 games due to a leg injury and COVID-19 protocol. Once he's given the green light, Hischier should slot into a top-six center role and look to build on the three points he has collected through five games.