Hischier (upper body) will not play Saturday afternoon against the Red Wings, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

This counts as the third straight absence for the No. 1 overall draft pick of 2017. Versatile rookie forward Brett Seney has done an admirable job stepping in as an indirect replacement for Hischier, so consider seizing him up as an alternative in fantasy circles.

