Devils' Nico Hischier: Will miss third straight game
Hischier (upper body) will not play Saturday afternoon against the Red Wings, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
This counts as the third straight absence for the No. 1 overall draft pick of 2017. Versatile rookie forward Brett Seney has done an admirable job stepping in as an indirect replacement for Hischier, so consider seizing him up as an alternative in fantasy circles.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...