Hischier (hamstring) will not play Thursday against the Flyers, Sam Kasan of the Devils Hockey Network reports.
Hischier said that he's "not where I want to be" and is looking at a return Saturday for the Devils home opener. The talented center had 60 points in 70 games last season.
More News
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: On track to play Thursday•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Practices, status unclear for opener•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Put on injured reserve•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Dealing with hamstring strain•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Could return during preseason•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Exits Monday's game•