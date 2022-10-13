Despite a previous report that suggested otherwise, Hischier (hamstring) is still on injured reserve and won't play in Thursday's season opener versus Philadelphia.
Hischier will have to wait for Saturday's home opener against Detroit for his next potential opportunity to make his 2022-23 debut. With Hischier on the shelf, look for Dawson Mercer to center the second line and second power-play unit against the Flyers.
