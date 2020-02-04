Hischier (knee) will not take the ice for Tuesday's game against the Canadiens, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Hischier missed a little time while getting stitches on his knee during the first few minutes of the second period Saturday, but he was ultimately able to finish out the tilt. However, the pivot's absence from practice Monday resulted in question marks surrounding his status for Tuesday's tilt, and he will apparently require the night off. His next opportunity to lace up the skates arrives Thursday against the Flyers, while Joey Anderson joined the lineup in practice and Jack Hughes slotted in centering the top line.