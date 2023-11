Hischier (upper body) has been ruled out for Wednesday's contest against Detroit, according to Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Hischier will travel with the team after he practiced Monday and Tuesday, which suggests he is getting closer to being available to return to the lineup. Hischier, who hasn't played since Oct. 27, will remain on injured reserve for the time being. He has two goals, 14 shots on net and five hits over seven outings this season.