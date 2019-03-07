Devils' Nico Hischier: Won't travel with team
Hischier (upper body) will not join the team on the road against the Capitals and Rangers on Friday and Saturday, respectively, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Prior to getting hurt, Hischier was stuck in an eight-game goal drought, during which he tallied just two helpers. The young center will miss his second and third games due to his upper-body issue. While Hischier is sidelined, Travis Zajac figures to slide up to the top line.
