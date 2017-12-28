Hischier deposited a pair of first-period goals Wednesday to help the Devils prevail over the Red Wings at home, 3-1.

The high-flying rookie was spectacular in this one. On his first goal, Hischier managed to deflect Steve Santini's shot from the point. Later, he received a cross-ice pass from Taylor Hall and blasted the puck from the slot to beat Jimmy Howard a second time. Selected first overall in the 2017 draft, Hischier has seven goals and 16 apples through 36 games.