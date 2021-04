Gusev was assigned to New Jersey's taxi squad after clearing waivers Friday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Gusev has struggled this season, picking up just five points in 20 games after an impressive 2019-20 campaign in which he racked up 44 points in 66 contests. The 28-year-old forward will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and it seems likely he'll be moving on from the Devils.