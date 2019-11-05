Devils' Nikita Gusev: Back in action
Gusev is expected to return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Jets, Chris Ryan of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Gusev has been a healthy scratch for each of the Devils' last three contests, but an injury to Jesper Bratt (upper body) has opened the door for him to return to the lineup against Winnipeg. The 27-year-old Russian will likely slot into a top-six role and a spot on one of New Jersey's power-play units Tuesday.
