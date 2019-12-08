Devils' Nikita Gusev: Chips in with assist
Gusev posted an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Predators.
Gusev set up Travis Zajac's tally at 3:59 of the first period. Gusev has been fantastic recently with six assists in his last six games. For the year, the Russian winger has 14 points (five tallies, nine helpers) in 26 appearances. He doesn't add much physicality -- he's produced 12 PIM, seven hits and three blocked shots -- but the 27-year-old is beginning to adjust well on offense.
