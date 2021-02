Gusev was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Wednesday, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.

Gusev is among 17 players on the Devils in the league's COVID-19 protocol. The team's next scheduled game is Feb. 9 against the Penguins, but that remains questionable at this time. Through the first nine games, Gusev posted an assist and a minus-6 rating.