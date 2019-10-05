Gusev scored a goal on four shots in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Jets.

Gusev has been a top scorer in the KHL throughout his professional career, and his offensive ability translated to production in his NHL debut. Despite skating only 12:59 in the game, Gusev scored New Jersey's first goal of the season at even strength and saw 1:10 on the power play. The Russian's role will likely grow if he continues to produce, but owners in most leagues will probably want to see a larger sample size before plucking Gusev off waivers.