Gusev scored a goal and took four PIM in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Flames.

Gusev put the Devils ahead 2-1 with his second-period tally, but took his second minor penalty of the night three minutes later. His 12:04 in the game was lowest among Devils forwards. The Russian winger has five points and six PIM in 11 games during his first NHL season.

