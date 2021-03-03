Gusev had the primary assist on New Jersey's only goal in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Islanders.

After extended possession in the Islanders' zone with the Devils' net empty, New Jersey finally managed to end Semyon Varlamov's shutout bid with less than 14 seconds remaining. Gusev did most of the heavy lifting on the play, cutting in along the goal line before finding Miles Wood for a tap-in on the other side of the crease. The helper was Gusev's fifth point in 15 games overall but his fourth in the last six.