Devils' Nikita Gusev: Reaches 40-point threshold
Gusev potted a goal on three shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Sharks.
Gusev intercepted a sloppy pass and struck for an unassisted goal at 15:08 of the first period. The 27-year-old has two tallies and five helpers during his four-game point streak. He's up to 12 goals, 40 points, 143 shots and a minus-14 rating through 60 contests this year -- those numbers should be good enough to attract fantasy attention.
