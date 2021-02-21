Gusev (not injury related) was added to New Jersey's active roster and will play in Sunday's game against Washington, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Gusev needed some extra time to ramp up his conditioning after he was activated from the league's COVID-19 protocol list, but he will finally make his return to the lineup after a three-game absence. The 28-year-old has gotten off to a slow start this season, supplying one assist, 24 shots and a minus-6 rating across nine games. Look for Gusev to shift to a middle-six role for Sunday's game, while seeing some ice time on the power play.