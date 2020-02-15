Gusev posted an assist and five shots on net in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Gusev earned the secondary helper on Mirco Mueller's first-period tally. The 27-year-old Russian is up to 33 points (10 goals, 23 helpers), 131 shots and a minus-15 rating in 54 contests. Fantasy owners that can offset his defensive struggles could benefit from Gusev's solid scoring production. He hasn't gone more than three games in a row without a point at any time in 2019-20.