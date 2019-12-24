Devils' Nikita Gusev: Shakes apple tree in blowout
Gusev dished three assists, fired three shots on goal and went plus-3 in Monday's 7-1 win over the Blackhawks.
Gusev's helping hand has been on display frequently in the last week -- he's posted six assists in his last four games. The Russian reached the 20-point mark with Monday's performance, and he's added 74 shots and a minus-7 rating in 33 contests this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.