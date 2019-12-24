Gusev dished three assists, fired three shots on goal and went plus-3 in Monday's 7-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Gusev's helping hand has been on display frequently in the last week -- he's posted six assists in his last four games. The Russian reached the 20-point mark with Monday's performance, and he's added 74 shots and a minus-7 rating in 33 contests this season.