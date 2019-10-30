Devils' Nikita Gusev: Sitting as healthy scratch
Gusev will be a healthy scratch for Wednesday's game against Tampa Bay, Chris Ryan of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Gusev hasn't had a poor start to his NHL career, notching three goals and four points through his first nine games, but he's still adapting to the smaller North American ice sheet, so the Devils are hoping watching Wednesday's contest from the press box will help him identify areas in which he can improve his game, particularly with his defensive zone exits and forechecking. The 27-year-old Russian should be right back in the lineup for Friday's matchup with Philadelphia.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.