Gusev will be a healthy scratch for Wednesday's game against Tampa Bay, Chris Ryan of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Gusev hasn't had a poor start to his NHL career, notching three goals and four points through his first nine games, but he's still adapting to the smaller North American ice sheet, so the Devils are hoping watching Wednesday's contest from the press box will help him identify areas in which he can improve his game, particularly with his defensive zone exits and forechecking. The 27-year-old Russian should be right back in the lineup for Friday's matchup with Philadelphia.